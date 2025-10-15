Vest Financial LLC Buys 4,425 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.92. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.20.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

