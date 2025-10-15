IFG Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $326.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $332.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

