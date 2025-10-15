Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 599 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 63.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,378,000 after purchasing an additional 228,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,163,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,225,000 after buying an additional 126,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,129,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,470,000 after buying an additional 164,573 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN opened at $244.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

