Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.0% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $879,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $608.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $619.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $600.59 and its 200-day moving average is $560.02.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

