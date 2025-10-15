Courier Capital LLC Sells 3,301 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $608.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $619.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

