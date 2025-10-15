MGO One Seven LLC Buys 644 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $133.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

