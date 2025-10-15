Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 458.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

