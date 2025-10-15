Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Kennon Green & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for approximately 4.0% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 1.6% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in CocaCola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

