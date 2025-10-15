Smart Portfolios LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

