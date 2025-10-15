Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Makes New $720,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 0.4% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $214.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.75. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

