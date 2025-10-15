Sagace Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Sagace Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $303.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $306.76. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

