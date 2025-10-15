Sagace Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Sagace Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $488.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $294.68 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.87, a P/E/G ratio of 119.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,743 shares of company stock valued at $74,348,319. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.