Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,721 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

MA opened at $567.88 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $513.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $580.83 and a 200-day moving average of $563.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

