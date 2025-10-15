Interchange Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.4% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,743 shares of company stock valued at $74,348,319 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $488.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.87, a PEG ratio of 119.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.31. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $294.68 and a 1-year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $489.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.02.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

