Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $303.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $306.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.73 and a 200-day moving average of $274.41.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
