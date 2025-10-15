Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

