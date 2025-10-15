Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $335.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.31. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.13.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

