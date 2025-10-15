Davidson Trust Co. Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.67 and a 200-day moving average of $180.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

