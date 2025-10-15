Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 0.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $440,535,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $353,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,388,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

