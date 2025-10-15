iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Shares Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

