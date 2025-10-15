Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 41.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

