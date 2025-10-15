Aries Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VIG opened at $216.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $218.92.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.