The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.1111.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $275.59 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $230.23 and a 1-year high of $287.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

