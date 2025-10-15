JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 299 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 19.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,039,000 after acquiring an additional 250,283 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Business Machines by 14.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines stock opened at $276.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $301.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

