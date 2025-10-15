Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes $214,000 Position in BlackRock $BLK

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock by 73.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,059,000 after buying an additional 555,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,764,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,027,419,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,339,000 after purchasing an additional 279,336 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Unisphere Establishment raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 839,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,002,472.28. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,224.00 to $1,362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,280.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,264.56.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,193.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,137.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,038.10. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,209.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

