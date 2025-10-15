Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 569 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

