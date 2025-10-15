SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Acquired by DORVAL Corp

DORVAL Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 0.3% of DORVAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.