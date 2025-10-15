Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $812.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $765.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $935.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $769.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

