NorthRock Partners LLC Has $849,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 817.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 56,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,398 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,389.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 68,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,591.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.22. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This trade represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

