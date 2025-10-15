SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 42,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 172.2% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.