RMR Capital Management LLC Sells 994 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

RMR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of RMR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RMR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $291.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.57.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

