Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Holdings Increased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 87,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,310,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,163,000 after purchasing an additional 245,476 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $326.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $332.20. The company has a market capitalization of $545.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

