Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,761 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 499,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,717,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,481 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,405,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67,721 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $363.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $369.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

