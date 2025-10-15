RFG Advisory LLC Sells 436 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The company has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

