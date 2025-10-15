GE Aerospace $GE Holdings Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.13.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.44 and its 200-day moving average is $248.71.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

