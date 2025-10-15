Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,443 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Comcast Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.