Tuttle Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 2.8% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 118.8% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $229.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.34. The company has a market capitalization of $258.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.39 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $16,246,879.20. Following the sale, the director owned 646,822,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,470,379,589.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,333 shares of company stock worth $584,293,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.13.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

