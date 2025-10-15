Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Kennon Green & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.4% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 73,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $836,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

