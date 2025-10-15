Cwm LLC Has $10 Million Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 75,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 125,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $133.55. The firm has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

