Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,151,000. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in Salesforce by 24.7% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 7,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.5% in the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 9,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $239.87 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.47 and a 200-day moving average of $258.36.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.91, for a total transaction of $553,297.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,174,424.61. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,572,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.22.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

