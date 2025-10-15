MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 21,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $13,389,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 153,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.96.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.4%

SBUX stock opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

