Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,301 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,744.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $345,100,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.22.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $532,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,490,962.95. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,572,233 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $239.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.