Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 236,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of RSP stock opened at $188.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.30. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
