Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 236,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $188.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.30. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.