Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northrop Grumman Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $626.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $591.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $640.90.
Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
