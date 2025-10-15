Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $626.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $591.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.