Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In other news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb
Chubb Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of Chubb stock opened at $284.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.30 and a 200 day moving average of $281.72.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
