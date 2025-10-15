Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of APD opened at $261.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Argus raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

