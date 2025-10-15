Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.9% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $37,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $68.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

