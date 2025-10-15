Essex LLC Has $457,000 Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,743 shares of company stock worth $74,348,319 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.02.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $488.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.87, a P/E/G ratio of 119.52 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $294.68 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

