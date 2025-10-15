Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lowered its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $263.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.34.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

