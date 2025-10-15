Aries Wealth Management Sells 161 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Adobe by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $335.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.63 and its 200 day moving average is $369.85. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.